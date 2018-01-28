APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump

Officer Ryan Holets met a pregnant woman during a drug call late last year, and would later adopt her baby – an infant girl named Hope who had suffered through drug withdrawals. She's not at home with her newly adopted family.

So now Holets is on his way to the nation's capital, where he will meet with President Donald Trump and the first lady at the White House. There's no word yet on if he will also attend Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.