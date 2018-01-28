APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
KOB.com Web Staff
January 28, 2018 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Duke City police officer who changed the life of a little girl for the better is now getting a life-changing experience himself.
Officer Ryan Holets met a pregnant woman during a drug call late last year, and would later adopt her baby – an infant girl named Hope who had suffered through drug withdrawals. She's not at home with her newly adopted family.
So now Holets is on his way to the nation's capital, where he will meet with President Donald Trump and the first lady at the White House. There's no word yet on if he will also attend Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Holets recently received Mayor Tim Keller's first Outstanding Service to the Community award for the adoption.
Albuquerque's interim police chief, Mike Geir, released the following statement on Holet's big honor:
"On behalf of Mayor Keller's Administration and the Albuquerque Police Department, we are proud of Officer Ryan Holets and the recognition he is getting for his selfless act. Officer Holets represents all of the brave officers at APD who often go above and beyond to serve their community."
