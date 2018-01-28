APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump

KOB.com Web Staff
January 28, 2018 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Duke City police officer who changed the life of a little girl for the better is now getting a life-changing experience himself. 

Advertisement

Officer Ryan Holets met a pregnant woman during a drug call late last year, and would later adopt her baby – an infant girl named Hope who had suffered through drug withdrawals. She's not at home with her newly adopted family.

So now Holets is on his way to the nation's capital, where he will meet with President Donald Trump and the first lady at the White House. There's no word yet on if he will also attend Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Holets recently received Mayor Tim Keller's first Outstanding Service to the Community award for the adoption.

Albuquerque's interim police chief, Mike Geir, released the following statement on Holet's big honor:

"On behalf of Mayor Keller's Administration and the Albuquerque Police Department, we are proud of Officer Ryan Holets and the recognition he is getting for his selfless act. Officer Holets represents all of the brave officers at APD who often go above and beyond to serve their community."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 28, 2018 10:23 PM
Created: January 28, 2018 09:07 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off
Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested
DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested

Advertisement




APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures
APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents
Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents