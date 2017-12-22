Advertisement

APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery

KOB.com Web Staff
December 22, 2017 10:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police have released lapel video that is just as gruesome as the details of the incident it recorded in May.

That's when APD officers made a horrifying discovery – the body of Carolyn McArthur, stuffed in a box that sat outside her Albuquerque home.

It was the second time officers had been at the residence that day. The first time, they took Carolyn's 37-year-old son, John Gabriel McArthur, to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

But the case only got more grisly from there.

Watch the above video for more.

 

