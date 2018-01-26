APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
David Lynch
January 26, 2018 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say one elderly lady is in the hospital with critical injuries Friday night following reports of a potential domestic violence situation in the Heights.
APD officials say they are at the Hampton Avenue residence investigating the incident in which a woman was "severely battered by a possible family member." The incident has been deemed a violent crimes callout by police, and they add that one man is currently in custody.
Mobile users, click here to see a map of the residence where the incident took place.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: January 26, 2018 08:39 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 08:35 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved