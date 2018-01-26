APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition

APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition

David Lynch
January 26, 2018 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say one elderly lady is in the hospital with critical injuries Friday night following reports of a potential domestic violence situation in the Heights.

Advertisement

APD officials say they are at the Hampton Avenue residence investigating the incident in which a woman was "severely battered by a possible family member." The incident has been deemed a violent crimes callout by police, and they add that one man is currently in custody.

Mobile users, click here to see a map of the residence where the incident took place. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Updated: January 26, 2018 08:39 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 08:35 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend