APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18

APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18

David Lynch
January 28, 2018 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are asking for help as they search for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 18.

Advertisement

Family members of Eugene Ray told police they fear he could have been involved in a violent situation after they found his house "in disarray and other suspicious items" on that day.

Ray stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, and police say Ray regularly uses his middle name, Carrell. He may be driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang with NM plates GTW323.  

If you have any information as to Ray's whereabouts, you are urged to call the APD Missing Persons Unit at (505)924-6096 or (505)235-1039.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Created: January 28, 2018 05:47 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off
Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
Eye on New Mexico: ART's unfulfilled promises
DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested
DWI driver's car rolls into police unit before he is arrested

Advertisement




APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures
APD issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia, seizures
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
APD officer who adopted baby from drug call to meet with Trump
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Nob Hill
Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents
Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents