APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18
David Lynch
January 28, 2018 05:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are asking for help as they search for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 18.
Family members of Eugene Ray told police they fear he could have been involved in a violent situation after they found his house "in disarray and other suspicious items" on that day.
Ray stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, and police say Ray regularly uses his middle name, Carrell. He may be driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang with NM plates GTW323.
If you have any information as to Ray's whereabouts, you are urged to call the APD Missing Persons Unit at (505)924-6096 or (505)235-1039.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: January 28, 2018 05:47 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved