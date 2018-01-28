APD searching for man missing since Jan. 18

Family members of Eugene Ray told police they fear he could have been involved in a violent situation after they found his house "in disarray and other suspicious items" on that day.

Ray stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, and police say Ray regularly uses his middle name, Carrell. He may be driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang with NM plates GTW323.