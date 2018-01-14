APD searching for missing elderly woman
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say they are searching for a missing Albuquerque women who suffers from a medical condition that may lead her to be confused about where she is.
Dora Marquez, 66, was last seen Downtown sometime Sunday. She stands 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes with grey hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple sweater and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information as to Marquez' whereabouts, they are encouraged to call APD at (505)242-COPS.
