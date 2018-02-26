APD seeks missing man suffering from schizophrenia | KOB 4
APD seeks missing man suffering from schizophrenia

Hasewood Dennison 

KOB.com Web Staff
February 26, 2018 07:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say needs to be constantly supervised.

Police say Hasewood Dennison went with members of his group home on a supervised group outing to Legacy Church on Sunday.

While at Legacy, officers say the 54-year-old walked away from the group and did not return to the group home later that day.

Police say Dennison suffers from schizophrenia and has constant visual and auditory hallucinations. Officials are worried for his health because he needs to take prescribed medications.

Anyone with information on Mr. Dennison’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of APD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 505-659-7258.


KOB.com Web Staff


Created: February 26, 2018 07:17 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

