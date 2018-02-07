APD seeks person of interest in missing persons case

"It's troublesome that on the 18th, everything just dropped off, you know," Drobik said. "People nowadays with their social media, they're always on it. It just dropped off on the 18th from both these individuals."

After the two went missing, Ray's family found his home in disarray. Police fear he could have been the victim of violence.

Ray stands 5-feet-9 tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Ray goes by his middle name Carrell, and he could be driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustang with license plate number GTW323.

Drobik said the person of interest has been spotted driving Ray's car at several Walmart locations in northeast Albuquerque.

"That car was actually recovered in the northeast area command off Easterday and Lomas," Drobik said. "And we've done forensics on the car, but we really need to find out who this individual is and how he got Eugene's car."

Fry is 5-feet-11 and 165 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. Police say Fry is transgender, choosing to live as a woman.

If you have any information, contact Albuquerque Police's Missing Person Unit at (505) 235-1039 or (505) 924-6096.

"At this point, it's a disappearance investigation," Drobik said. "We need to locate and get the identity of this individual in these videos and the pictures we gave you."