APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
January 26, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Still no answers on a shooting in northeast Albuquerque that left one woman dead and a man injured. Now, Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this case.
The shooting happened on Jan. 3 when police were called to a home on Texas Street northeast. When officers arrived, a man was outside of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police entered the home and found a woman inside, also with a gunshot wound. She later died. Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.
