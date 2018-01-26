APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting | KOB 4
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting

Marian Camacho
January 26, 2018 10:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Still no answers on a shooting in northeast Albuquerque that left one woman dead and a man injured. Now, Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this case.

The shooting happened on Jan. 3 when police were called to a home on Texas Street northeast. When officers arrived, a man was outside of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police entered the home and found a woman inside, also with a gunshot wound. She later died. Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.


Updated: January 26, 2018 10:26 AM
Created: January 26, 2018 10:25 AM

