APD: WB Montgomery at San Mateo reopened after vehicle hits child

David Lynch
January 05, 2018 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police say an accident involving a vehicle hitting a small child briefly shut down a major intersection on Friday afternoon, but they are still investigating the incident. 

According to police, the vehicle may have been going through the drive-through at Chick-Fil-A when it struck the child, who was then taken to UNM Hospital. Their condition is not known.

The driver is being questioned, police said. 


Updated: January 05, 2018 05:11 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 04:25 PM

