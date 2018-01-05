APD: WB Montgomery at San Mateo reopened after vehicle hits child
January 05, 2018 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police say an accident involving a vehicle hitting a small child briefly shut down a major intersection on Friday afternoon, but they are still investigating the incident.
According to police, the vehicle may have been going through the drive-through at Chick-Fil-A when it struck the child, who was then taken to UNM Hospital. Their condition is not known.
The driver is being questioned, police said.
