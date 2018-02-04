APD: Wanted individual barricades himself in SW ABQ residence, police responding | KOB 4
APD: Wanted individual barricades himself in SW ABQ residence, police responding

David Lynch
February 04, 2018 01:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say officers are responding to a wanted person who has barricaded himself in a residence in the area of Atlantic and Fifth early Sunday afternoon.

There's no word from police on if the unfolding situation has led to any closures in the southwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

This is a developing situation. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Created: February 04, 2018 01:59 PM

