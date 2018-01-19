APS: Del Norte HS on lockdown for brief time after 'shots fired' call | KOB 4
APS: Del Norte HS on lockdown for brief time after 'shots fired' call

January 19, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APS officials say Del Norte High School at Montgomery and San Mateo was placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired just north of the facility around 2:30 p.m. Friday. 

Officials say the lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes later, but police say they are still searching for a student who reportedly fired a shot in the parking lot as school was getting out. He was apparently in a fight with another student.

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for more.


Updated: January 19, 2018 05:32 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 03:24 PM

