APS: Del Norte HS on lockdown for brief time after 'shots fired' call
KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APS officials say Del Norte High School at Montgomery and San Mateo was placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired just north of the facility around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say the lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes later, but police say they are still searching for a student who reportedly fired a shot in the parking lot as school was getting out. He was apparently in a fight with another student.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for more.
