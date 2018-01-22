APS faces lawsuit over student's drama class incident | KOB 4
APS faces lawsuit over student's drama class incident

Morgan Aguilar and Marian Camacho
January 22, 2018 07:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools is having a special board of education meeting Monday morning to discuss a lawsuit facing the district.

That lawsuit is being brought by the family of a Sandia High School student, saying she was injured during drama class.

A complaint shows the student suffered injuries during class that resulted in medical expenses and temporary and possible permanent physical and cognitive impairment.

It happened in June of 2015 when the student was a junior. According to the complaint, the student was asked to move sections of the theater stage during drama class.  The student was in the orchestra pit while others above the pit moved each section back into place.

The complaint states that the students lost their grip on one of the stage sections and it came crashing down on top of her. According to that complaint, each section weighed two to three hundred pounds.

The lawsuit also says the students were not wearing any gloves or safety equipment and that the sections were made of lumber and contained nails and splinters.

A court date has not been set for this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


