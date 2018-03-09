APS one of the largest educational beneficiaries of NRA money

"I feel comfortable because I think I know in my heart where their intent is, and that's to properly teach a sport that is so popular and is growing across this country," Ingles said.

Ingles, the JROTC director for APS, said the money doesn't go towards buying rifles or other firearms.

"It provides the knick-knacks of the sport. It's your pellets, your cases, some of your shooting gloves," he said. "The equipment the shooter would use is how that money is intended to be used."

With JROTC programs at all 13 high schools in Albuquerque, those expenditures can run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. It's a sizeable investment – one the NRA's money accounts for about 10 percent of.

Ingles said safety is one of the most important subjects covered in JROTC programs, and while he said he feels fine about accepting money from the NRA, it's not even his decision to make.

Meanwhile, APS School Board President David Peercy says the district will continue to apply for money from the organization, at least for now. But he emphasized it doesn't mean the district endorses the NRA.

"There's a difference between the NRA having a political role. In other words, supporting some candidate and providing a lot of money for supporting my decisions," he said. "That's not what we're doing here. That's not the same thing."

Peercy said instead of cutting ties, something Broward Country in Florida and the Denver School District have already done, he'd rather collaborate with the NRA.

"I'd rather talk to the NRA, I'd rather get them to be a leader in this arena than trying to say, 'We're not going to deal with you,'" he said. "I think they could be a positive leader in this whole thing."

He added the district is working to get input from students and the community on what APS can do to improve school safety, adding that the conversation is just as much about mental health and resources for students as it is about guns.