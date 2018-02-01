APS reveals new school name, mascot
Erica Zucco
February 01, 2018 08:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools revealed a new name and mascot for the new K-8 school being built near I-40 and 98th. “Tres Volcanes Community Collaborative School” will now be “Home of the Magma,” keeping with the volcanic theme and colors used when constructing the building.
Principal Monica Garciasalas says the school will use a “blended learning approach,” mixing the use of technology and traditional learning tools and methods.
“We are an ever-changing world,” Garciasalas said. “Technology is taking over in many spaces, but at a school level we want students to have both experiences.”
The school’s name was chosen after a series of meetings and input opportunities with community members. Then, incoming sixth graders had the chance to help select the mascot and colors, since they will be the school’s first graduating class.
The school was designed with unique needs in mind, including a built-in kiln in an art classroom, built-in storage in classrooms and specialized space for teacher preparation and planning periods.
