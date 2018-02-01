APS reveals new school name, mascot | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APS reveals new school name, mascot

Erica Zucco
February 01, 2018 08:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools revealed a new name and mascot for the new K-8 school being built near I-40 and 98th. “Tres Volcanes Community Collaborative School” will now be “Home of the Magma,” keeping with the volcanic theme and colors used when constructing the building.

Advertisement

Principal Monica Garciasalas says the school will use a “blended learning approach,” mixing the use of technology and traditional learning tools and methods.

“We are an ever-changing world,” Garciasalas said. “Technology is taking over in many spaces, but at a school level we want students to have both experiences.”

The school’s name was chosen after a series of meetings and input opportunities with community members. Then, incoming sixth graders had the chance to help select the mascot and colors, since they will be the school’s first graduating class.

The school was designed with unique needs in mind, including a built-in kiln in an art classroom, built-in storage in classrooms and specialized space for teacher preparation and planning periods.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Erica Zucco


Created: February 01, 2018 08:18 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape
From left, Thomas Newton, Isaiah Edley and Rahman Buchanan
APS reveals new school name, mascot
APS reveals new school name, mascot
Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson

Advertisement




Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash
Theft at Nambe Drugs on July 3, 2017
Authorities seek 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Devan Martinez
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape
From left, Thomas Newton, Isaiah Edley and Rahman Buchanan
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson