APS teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym

When Belen Police arrived on scene they say they found the victim shaken up and scared because Weaver was still in the locker room.

Police confronted Weaver, who according to the criminal complaint was now fully dressed, and asked him what happened. Police say Weaver stated that he often went to the gym to shower and was in the locker room after checking the boiler to see if the water temperature was warm.

The complaint shows Weaver told officers he had talked to the teen about the water but never got up from his chair and said at one point someone came into the locker room and had threatened to beat him up. Weaver said he locked himself in the bathroom and called 911.

In the criminal complaint, officers note that when Weaver told his story to another officer, the story “became evasive and the series of events were different.”

Weaver faces one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor. Weaver is a fourth-grade teacher at Matheson Park Elementary School.

KOB has a call into APS for comment.