APS teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym
Marian Camacho
January 19, 2018 01:24 PM
BELEN, N.M. – An Albuquerque elementary school teacher is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at a gym in Belen.
It allegedly happened Thursday night at the Elite fitness center.
According to a criminal complaint, 45-year-old Scott Weaver was in the locker room of the gym when he walked up behind the victim, who was cleaning the sink area, and grabbed the victim’s genitals. The victim told police he threw Scott’s hand away from him and left the locker room.
When Belen Police arrived on scene they say they found the victim shaken up and scared because Weaver was still in the locker room.
Police confronted Weaver, who according to the criminal complaint was now fully dressed, and asked him what happened. Police say Weaver stated that he often went to the gym to shower and was in the locker room after checking the boiler to see if the water temperature was warm.
The complaint shows Weaver told officers he had talked to the teen about the water but never got up from his chair and said at one point someone came into the locker room and had threatened to beat him up. Weaver said he locked himself in the bathroom and called 911.
In the criminal complaint, officers note that when Weaver told his story to another officer, the story “became evasive and the series of events were different.”
Weaver faces one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor. Weaver is a fourth-grade teacher at Matheson Park Elementary School.
KOB has a call into APS for comment.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 19, 2018 01:24 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 12:45 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved