Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers

"New Mexico requires 15 hours of instruction," said Jeremy Gill, a concealed carry firearm instructor at Practical Defense Training LLC. "We talk about the justifiable use of deadly force, where you can and can't carry and how to avoid the violent confrontation."

Gill said course attendance over the past two years has steadily gone up.

"It takes someone who is going to carry a concealed handgun or could carry a concealed firearm and it opens them up to this lifestyle or this mindset that really reduces the likelihood of them ever having to need the handgun because they're going to be more aware of what's going on around them," he said.

After the latest mass school shooting, Gill said there should be a new discussion. He's talking about the discussion of arming public school teachers with more than books and desks.

"It's going to be a mutually respectful conversation the goal is to have people from both sides of that discussion," Gill said.

But it would take more than a conversation to actually change the current state law that does not allow public school teachers to carry in the classroom.

"The goal is to get some legislation on the table," he said.

The discussion starts online at 7.30 p.m. at https://www.abqconcealedcarry.com/discuss/