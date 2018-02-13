Work to correct ART issues resumes Wednesday
KOB.com Web Staff
February 13, 2018 11:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- More work to fix problems with the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project starts Wednesday.
Crews will be at Central Avenue and Atrsico Drive adjusting the slope of the ART bus lane there. Drivers can expect lane closures in the area for several weeks until that work is done.
Meanwhile, officials say that five more delayed art buses will soon come to town. The city currently has 10 of its 20 electric buses.
Manufacturer BYD has run into several issues, including problems with batteries and chargers. The company has promised the city will get its full fleet of working buses.
