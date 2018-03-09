ART buses aren't operational...so what gives with the lit up stations?
Brittany Costello
March 09, 2018 10:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Construction cones are gone and ART station lights are lit up along Central Avenue, but ART buses are still not running.
So why bother spending the money to light the whole thing up? A spokesperson for the project said the monitors and lit platforms were turned on about a month ago for testing and safety.
Visitors say it’s something nice to look at.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” said Paul Shortes, a visitor in town for a boxing tournament. “Where we live we don't have all this. It’s totally different; it's amazing."
But looking is all anyone has been able to do. That's because the fare machine isn't the only thing not working.
“I guess it's a little bit of a waste because it’s just unfortunate that this thing is supposed to be running and operational,” said Gary Hazelbaker, an Albuquerque resident.
“It's definitely safer because people like us are trying to cross the street,” added Will Schmidt, another Albuquerque resident.
A spokesperson for the project said the ART lighting is cost-efficient, and they say this testing period was already factored into the total project cost.
But money for the project is still an issue. Mayor Tim Keller last week discussed concerns that millions in federal government funding may never come.
"To be clear, funds were never guaranteed,” Keller said during a news briefing. “That was simply never the case."
The city did not get back to KOB on the exact cost to keep these lights running daily. KOB was told the lights will be on one more week for testing.
Credits
Updated: March 09, 2018 10:45 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 09:57 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved