Artesia man found guilty in 2015 murder | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Artesia man found guilty in 2015 murder

KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in the case of an Artesia man accused of murder.  

Advertisement

Daniel Aguilera was convicted of second-degree murder after only two hours of deliberation by jurors.

He shot and killed Andres Rojo in 2015, in what he claims was self-defense.

There's no word yet on when Aguilera will be sentenced.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 27, 2018 06:18 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 04:45 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition

Advertisement




Pilot in deadly helicopter crash remembered as dear friend, role model
Pilot in deadly helicopter crash remembered as dear friend, role model
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community
'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community
Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss
Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss