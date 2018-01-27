Artesia man found guilty in 2015 murder
KOB.com Web Staff
January 27, 2018 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in the case of an Artesia man accused of murder.
Daniel Aguilera was convicted of second-degree murder after only two hours of deliberation by jurors.
He shot and killed Andres Rojo in 2015, in what he claims was self-defense.
There's no word yet on when Aguilera will be sentenced.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2018 06:18 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 04:45 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved