As Lobo football workouts wrap up, player comes to Davie's defense

That suspension is expected to last until mid-March. Davie was accused of mistreatment of his players and obstructing an investigation of an alleged sexual assault, but at least one player has come to his defense via Facebook with the following posted on his page:

Contrary to what the article says, Boatright does not speak for the majority of the team. Trust me, if things were nearly as bad as Boatright described them, I would be one of the first to publicly bring awareness. Boatright had a major attitude and ego problem on the team, and the coaches and players got tired of it; he is simply bitter towards Davie because of the discipline he received from the coaching staff. The coaches have never physically assaulted anyone on the team; sometimes their words can be harsh, but nothing out of the ordinary from a Division 1 coach. On the incident of Coach Davie saying the "n word", I was standing 5 feet away from them when it happened. A player was being disrespectful at the end of practice and Davie confronted the player. The player called Davie a "ni**a" and all Davie said was "Don't call me a ni**a." Should he have said it? Of course not. But there was no malicious connotation behind it when it was said. I've sat down 1 on 1 with Coach Davie many times in his office, and we both discussed relations on the team. He would often ask me if I felt he had done or said anything that he shouldn't have. He is very aware of the race relations on the team, and was always very careful when he spoke; he didn't want people to take his words out of context. Boatright had serious issues and not many people on the team liked him; he was very disrespectful to the coaches and fellow teammates around him. I'm not saying Coach Davie is perfect; every coach at this level is under a lot of stress and sometimes make mistakes. What I do know is that Coach Davie is a really good coach, who truly cares about his players. He has fought for us to get us more money, to get us better gear, to feed us better, etc. Almost everyone in my family has either played Divison 1 sports or professional, so we know exactly what to expect from coaches. Unlike most coaches out there, Davie really does care about his players. I wasn't going to comment on the whole situation, but we as a team are tired of hearing about this stuff. All we are trying to do is get better and win games for our fans. Ever since the Boise St. game last year when the investigation went public, out team has been held under siege. All we are trying to do is put all of this nonesense behind us and move forward.