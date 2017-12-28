After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past

Alicia said she was about to get in the shower in her northeast Albuquerque home on Dec. 14 when her doorbell rang. She ignored it.

"And as I was getting into the shower, I heard a ruckus on the side of my house that was not dogs or anything typical. So I turned the water off," Alicia said.

When she walked out of her bedroom, she saw hands prying open a back window. She called 911 and grabbed her gun.

"Was on the phone with them as the hands opened the window and were trying to get in," she said.

The dispatcher told Alicia to announce that she was inside and armed. The woman took off, but not before surveillance cameras captured footage of the woman.

Alicia posted a shot of the video on social media. Hundreds of shares later someone reached out, identifying the woman as Desirae Sanchez. Multiple people contacted Alicia saying they had also been victims.

"Her purse was stolen, her identification, her keys. Her house is completely vulnerable," Alicia said.

But what Alicia said was most shocking is Sanchez’s criminal history and the fact that she’s free to roam the streets.

Records show Sanchez was arrested a week after the attempted break-in. A criminal complaint states police found her in a stolen Mercedes full of mail, passports, social security cards, driver’s licenses, and a credit card that she admitted to using at Coronado Center.

From that arrest, she’s facing 29 counts of larceny, 29 counts of burglary, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and fraudulent transfer of a credit card. 61 counts total.

A search shows the 29-year-old Sanchez has been arrested 24 times in 10 years. Some are for crimes of a similar nature.

According to another criminal complaint, Sanchez was pulled over in another stolen vehicle with several stolen items, including a firearm. She faced multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm. All of those charges were dropped.

That doesn’t sit well with Alicia.

"We work hard. We raise families. We try to do everything we can," she said. "And Albuquerque as a whole is paying the price for these repeat offenders that get released back out on the streets over and over again."