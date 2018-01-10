Attempted home invasion caught on camera
Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An attempted home invasion was caught on camera in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood earlier this week.
Surveillance video shows Valdicea Chavez moments after she returned home to feed her dog. As Chavez walked out of frame and into her backyard, a man wearing a black ski mask stopped on the sidewalk and watched her walk behind the house.
While Chavez fed her dog in the backyard, the masked man opened her front gate and walked onto her property. After looking around for a few minutes, he attempted to open the side door. But he couldn't get in because it was locked. That's when Chavez noticed what was happening and confronted the man.
"I tell him don't come in my house no more, this is my house," Chavez said. "My residence. I call the police now."
One of her neighbors also helped Chavez run the man off. She's just thankful he didn't get in. She runs a babysitting business out of her home.
"I have kids in my house. I kill the guy. I kill the guy because I defending my house," she said.
