Attempted home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance video shows Valdicea Chavez moments after she returned home to feed her dog. As Chavez walked out of frame and into her backyard, a man wearing a black ski mask stopped on the sidewalk and watched her walk behind the house.

While Chavez fed her dog in the backyard, the masked man opened her front gate and walked onto her property. After looking around for a few minutes, he attempted to open the side door. But he couldn't get in because it was locked. That's when Chavez noticed what was happening and confronted the man.