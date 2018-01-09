Attorneys for double-murder suspect want case dismissed
Marian Camacho
January 09, 2018 06:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of gunning down two men in the parking lot of an Albuquerque church, is set to go before a judge Tuesday.
Defense attorneys for Anthony Kapinski want the charges against him drop, saying prosecutors are taking too long to submit evidence.
Kapinski is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jordan Mucher and 22-year-old Paul Francia in June of 2017. It happened in the parking lot of New Beginnings Church near the intersection of Montgomery and Carlisle in northeast Albuquerque.
Kapinski’s attorneys are asking for the case to either be dismissed or for him to be released while he awaits trial. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 09, 2018 06:52 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved