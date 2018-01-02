VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
GoFundMe page established for family of woman found decapitated

Kassi Nelson
January 02, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The family of a woman who was found decapitated just a couple days before Christmas is now turning to the community for help.

Audra Willis’ body was discovered in the Four Hills neighborhood on Dec. 23. Police said she suffered several traumatic injuries.

Willis was from the Navajo Community of To’Hajiilee. While her family says she wasn’t homeless, police said it’s a possibility the crime could be connected to a string of three other killings -- all homeless men who were stabbed on the I-25 corridor earlier this year.

The news is devastating for everyone who knew her.

Now the family is asking for help to properly say goodbye to Willis. They’ve created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $8,000 for funeral expenses. The creator of the page writes Willis has six children, ages 8 to 17. He hopes the donations will also help provide for them.

Kassi Nelson


