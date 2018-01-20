Authorities arrest suspected car thief in possession of 'jiggle key' | KOB 4
Authorities arrest suspected car thief in possession of 'jiggle key'

KOB.com Web Staff
January 20, 2018 07:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies say they busted a suspected car thief who had a "jiggle key" in his possession. 

Deputies say they were responding to a single-vehicle crash Thursday night when Adrian Chacon got out of the truck and started to flee. He was eventually found hiding in a shed.

Further investigation revealed both the truck he was driving and a motorcycle in the bed of the truck were stolen.

That's also when deputies also found the jiggle key – a shaved down key used by criminals to bypass the ignition switch on vehicles to get them running.

Appearing in court on Saturday, Chacon had his bond set at $2,500 cash or surety.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 20, 2018 07:38 PM
Created: January 20, 2018 04:48 PM

