Authorities arrest suspected car thief in possession of 'jiggle key'
KOB.com Web Staff
January 20, 2018 07:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies say they busted a suspected car thief who had a "jiggle key" in his possession.
Deputies say they were responding to a single-vehicle crash Thursday night when Adrian Chacon got out of the truck and started to flee. He was eventually found hiding in a shed.
Further investigation revealed both the truck he was driving and a motorcycle in the bed of the truck were stolen.
That's also when deputies also found the jiggle key – a shaved down key used by criminals to bypass the ignition switch on vehicles to get them running.
Appearing in court on Saturday, Chacon had his bond set at $2,500 cash or surety.
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 20, 2018 07:38 PM
Created: January 20, 2018 04:48 PM
