Authorities seek 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
KOB.com Web Staff
February 01, 2018 12:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the murder of a 30-year-old Albuquerque man.
The body of Roman Trujillo was found in a ditch bank near Montaño and Fourth Street just after midnight on January 21.
Detectives have identified the person of interest in the case as 30-year-old Devan Martinez. It’s not clear how Martinez was involved, but anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call detectives at 505-235-9199.
