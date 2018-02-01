Authorities seek 'person of interest' in Montaño body case | KOB 4
Authorities seek 'person of interest' in Montaño body case

Devan Martinez 

KOB.com Web Staff
February 01, 2018 12:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the murder of a 30-year-old Albuquerque man.

The body of Roman Trujillo was found in a ditch bank near Montaño and Fourth Street just after midnight on January 21.

Detectives have identified the person of interest in the case as 30-year-old Devan Martinez.  It’s not clear how Martinez was involved, but anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call detectives at 505-235-9199.


Updated: February 01, 2018 12:00 PM
Created: February 01, 2018 11:44 AM

