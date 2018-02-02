Bald eagle spotted near Tingley Beach
Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 10:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s not a sight people in Albuquerque are used to seeing; a bald eagle, soaring the skies down by the river.
KOB Photojournalist Lex Stanfield captured the majestic eagle on film near Tingley Beach early Friday Morning after first spotting the bird of prey briefly Thursday.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 02, 2018 10:34 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved