Balderas involved in opposition to federal repealing of EPA standards for high-emission truck engines
David Lynch
January 05, 2018 01:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is joining an effort to push back against the federal repealing of Obama-era regulations which limited the number of high-pollution trucks on roads.
12 other attorneys general from across the country are joining the opposition. Balderas's office called the act of repealing those regulations "reckless," promising to take whatever steps are necessary to protect air quality in New Mexico.
The standards installed under former President Barack Obama ensure that the engines of "gliders," refurbished trucks with "pre-2010 highly polluting engines," were on equal ground with newer vehicles that prioritized minimal emissions.
Balderas's office cites the EPA in saying that non-compliant truck engines could result in the release of tons of nitrogen oxide emissions into the atmosphere. It also states the EPA is lacking "any good reason or substantial justification" for the repeal.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: January 05, 2018 01:37 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved