Ballerina, cop team up to offer self-defense, active shooter classes

"My students started to say, 'when it happens Ms. Daly I hope I'm in your classroom,'” said Daly. “Not ‘if it happens,’ or ‘I hope it doesn't happen,’ they've been saying 'when it happens.'”

Feeling compelled to do something, Daly called KOB’s Morgan Aguilar to find out whether she knew anyone who teaches self-defense classes. The call came just days after Aguilar talked to Soul Punch Self-Defense owner and Rio Rancho police officer, Gloria Marcott.

"I've never met her,” Daly explains about her first phone call to Marcott. “She says ‘yes,’ and I go, ‘wait really?’”

“She did," laughed Marcott.

They met in person two days later, to figure out what happens when a ballerina teams up with a cop. They came up with “Soul Punching Spartan Sparrows,” a combination of both their passions and organizations.

"While everybody's trying to figure out what the next best solution is, we're just going to get to work," said Marcott.

Beginning with school employees, they’re offering free self-defense and active shooter trainings every Sunday, starting March 4th.

"They will learn techniques, they will learn tools,” said Marcott. “And we're going to walk out that door going from thinking I’m going to be okay, to knowing I'm going to be okay."

Sparrow Dance Productions is a nonprofit, and the Defense Alert Devices that Gloria would like to give to every teacher who attends a class, cost about $100 each. They are working on finding sponsors but in the meantime, they are volunteering their own time and money to help educators feel empowered and confident to head to work each day.

For more information about the classes visit: https://www.facebook.com/spartansparrows/