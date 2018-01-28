BCSO: 2 arrested after shoplifting, ramming into police car
January 28, 2018 05:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nicole Gonzalez and Zachary Weiss are being accused of leading Bernalillo County deputies on a high-speed chase through southwest Albuquerque Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, it started with a shoplifting incident at a Dollar Tree. When deputies responded, they say Weiss rammed into a patrol car before speeding off.
The complaint states the pursuit finally came to an end when Weiss crashed into another car. Inside his car deputies found various drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Both Weiss and Gonzales were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.
