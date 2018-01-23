BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?

Deputies will also get a one-time payment of $3,000 next July.

The deal is a stark contrast to frustration in the city's public safety complex. In November, Albuquerque offered to raise APD salaries by 42 cents an hour. The union said no to the deal.

"Our officers felt like that was a slap in the face," Albuquerque Police Officers Association Vice President Justin Montgomery said during an interview in November.

City Council president Ken Sanchez told KOB the city would have to go back to the drawing board. Keller promised to fund public safety initiatives during the briefing, including an effort to hire new officers.

"This year for Albuquerque, instead of spending money on building buildings and doing all sorts of big road changes, we're saying: 'You know what? Let's stay focus on something that will help right now,'" Keller said during a Jan. 13 media briefing.

However, there may be hope for existing officers too. The APOA confirmed Tuesday night, Keller's administration has hired a negotiator. Initial talks with the union over salary will begin in a week -- on Feb. 1st -- according to a union rep.

KOB reached out to Keller's communications team with this information late in the evening on Tuesday for comment and has not heard back.