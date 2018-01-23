BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
Caleb James
January 23, 2018 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are getting a pay raise. Yet across the hall at the Albuquerque Police Department, there's still frustration over a November offer the union called a "slap in the face."
The bump in base salary for BCSO deputies will include back pay to July 2017 and a retention bonus. With the approval of that raise Tuesday night, KOB has confirmed there may be hope for APD. A union rep confirmed Mayor Tim Keller's administration has hired a negotiator and scheduled a February meeting to begin salary discussions.
For now, though, Bernalillo County deputies can breathe a bit easier -- at least when it comes to some financial security. County commissioners voted to approve the raise in a Tuesday night meeting. Deputies, sergeants and lieutenants will all get an 8 percent raise with retroactive back pay owned to July 2017.
Deputies will also get a one-time payment of $3,000 next July.
The deal is a stark contrast to frustration in the city's public safety complex. In November, Albuquerque offered to raise APD salaries by 42 cents an hour. The union said no to the deal.
"Our officers felt like that was a slap in the face," Albuquerque Police Officers Association Vice President Justin Montgomery said during an interview in November.
City Council president Ken Sanchez told KOB the city would have to go back to the drawing board. Keller promised to fund public safety initiatives during the briefing, including an effort to hire new officers.
"This year for Albuquerque, instead of spending money on building buildings and doing all sorts of big road changes, we're saying: 'You know what? Let's stay focus on something that will help right now,'" Keller said during a Jan. 13 media briefing.
However, there may be hope for existing officers too. The APOA confirmed Tuesday night, Keller's administration has hired a negotiator. Initial talks with the union over salary will begin in a week -- on Feb. 1st -- according to a union rep.
KOB reached out to Keller's communications team with this information late in the evening on Tuesday for comment and has not heard back.
Credits
Updated: January 23, 2018 10:20 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 09:33 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved