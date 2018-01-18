BCSO deputy injured during gun range accident

BCSO has launched an internal affairs investigation to determine whether any policies and procedures were violated, but initial reports are that there were no obvious signs of negligence.

"I can tell you that he is a seasoned deputy and it's just an unfortunate accident it appears at this time," Mora said.

Deputies were going through a type of firearms training that is required for the entire department three times annually, Mora said.

"Not just your standard training that you stand in front of a target and shoot at a paper target," he said. "It's a dynamic type of training."

At this point in the investigation, the deputy will remain on duty and continue his training. Mora said if an accident like this is going to happen, they’d rather it happen at the range than out in the field.

"That's what trainings are for," he said.