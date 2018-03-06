BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road
David Lynch
March 06, 2018 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say deputies are investigating after a dead body was found on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.
The body was found near Lost Horizon Drive and the I-40 frontage road, according to authorities. There is no word yet on the cause of death or potential suspects.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area while deputies work to find out more.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
