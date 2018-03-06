BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road

BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road

David Lynch
March 06, 2018 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say deputies are investigating after a dead body was found on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The body was found near Lost Horizon Drive and the I-40 frontage road, according to authorities. There is no word yet on the cause of death or potential suspects.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area while deputies work to find out more.

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates. 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

David Lynch


Created: March 06, 2018 05:32 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Governor to sign bill to raise teacher pay
Governor to sign bill to raise teacher pay
BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road
BCSO: Body found on West Side near I-40 frontage road
Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release
Family of victim in horrific killing relieved after suspect denied release
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger

Advertisement




View updating results for municipal elections across New Mexico
View updating results for municipal elections across New Mexico
Mayor Keller reacts to City Council passing tax increase
Mayor Keller reacts to City Council passing tax increase
A familiar face to lead KOB 4 news team
A familiar face to lead KOB 4 news team
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Progress being made on remedying ART, but questions on missing federal funds linger
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
 