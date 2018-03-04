BCSO deputies arrest man after pursuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County deputies say a man led them on a high-speed chase from southwest to northwest Albuquerque early Friday morning.
Deputies say Santiago Rooks ran stop signs and lights, ignoring all commands to pull over. Deputies say after he lost control of his car and took off on foot they used a Taser to take him into custody.
Rooks faces car theft and fleeing charges. Judge Christine Rodriguez set his bond at $1,500 cash or surety.
Meanwhile, a former Farmington Lowe's employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store.
According to the Farmington Daily Times, Jason Stalter is charged with larceny and burglary. He's accused of stealing $3,300 from the business in December.
The store manager told police that Stalter was a former overnight manager who had recently been let go from for stealing food and drinks.
