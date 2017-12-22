BCSO: Fatal crash closes WB I-40 near Atrisco Vista
David Lynch
December 22, 2017 09:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies say the westbound lanes of I-40 are closed at Atrisco Vista Boulevard following a fatal crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid using the stretch of road Friday evening, and find an alternate route.
It is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved in the wreck, as well as the identity of the victim.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, New Mexico State Police tweeted that westbound traffic was being diverted onto the frontage road at Atrisco Vista and back onto the highway at the Route 66 on-ramp.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: December 22, 2017 09:55 PM
Created: December 22, 2017 08:08 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved