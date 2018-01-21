BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies say what was initially a report of a "suspicious item" turned into the discovery of human remains along a ditch north of Montaño near Edith.
That discovery was made around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, when detectives were also called out to the scene. BCSO officials say it is too early to confirm a cause of death, but it is being treated as suspicious.
"We didn't hear, like, no gunshots or anything like that," said resident Lana Brooks. "I was talking to my husband, maybe somebody ditched it there. I don't know."
There is also no word yet on how old the remains may be.
"It's really scary," Brooks said. "It even makes me want to move out of the neighborhood. I have three kids -- two little girls and a little boy. So it's really nerve-wracking."
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
