BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting

Kai Porter
February 23, 2018 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office have identified the suspect injured in a Monday deputy-involved shooting as a man with a long criminal history and a self-admitted gang member.

Advertisement

Deputies say 28-year-old Adrian Chacon is in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say Chacon was intoxicated while driving a stolen truck Monday morning at CNM's South Valley campus. When deputies arrived, they say he rammed into one of their patrol units before speeding off.

Deputies pursued Chacon to a neighborhood, where he hit another patrol unit before a deputy fired several shots.

"There was no firearms found in the vehicle, but he did have a deadly weapon, being the (Ford) F-150," said BCSO Sgt. John Allen.

The deputy who shot Chacon is Sgt. Christopher Starr, a 16-year BCSO veteran. This was his first deputy-involved shooting, and he is currently on standard administrative leave.

Chacon – who is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, along with other charges – will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: February 23, 2018 05:25 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 04:53 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
Raton hospital on lockdown following threatening calls
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation
Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Several arrests made for threats to New Mexico schools
Several arrests made for threats to New Mexico schools

Advertisement




Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
Harsher penalties needed for those who threaten school shootings, DA says
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
Keller blasts contractor after deadline to provide ART busses is missed yet again
BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek
Watch things go BOOM in this Super STEM Saturday sneak peek
 