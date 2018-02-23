BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting
Kai Porter
February 23, 2018 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office have identified the suspect injured in a Monday deputy-involved shooting as a man with a long criminal history and a self-admitted gang member.
Deputies say 28-year-old Adrian Chacon is in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators say Chacon was intoxicated while driving a stolen truck Monday morning at CNM's South Valley campus. When deputies arrived, they say he rammed into one of their patrol units before speeding off.
Deputies pursued Chacon to a neighborhood, where he hit another patrol unit before a deputy fired several shots.
"There was no firearms found in the vehicle, but he did have a deadly weapon, being the (Ford) F-150," said BCSO Sgt. John Allen.
The deputy who shot Chacon is Sgt. Christopher Starr, a 16-year BCSO veteran. This was his first deputy-involved shooting, and he is currently on standard administrative leave.
Chacon – who is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, along with other charges – will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.
