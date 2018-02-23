BCSO identifies suspect injured in South Valley deputy-involved shooting

Deputies pursued Chacon to a neighborhood, where he hit another patrol unit before a deputy fired several shots.

"There was no firearms found in the vehicle, but he did have a deadly weapon, being the (Ford) F-150," said BCSO Sgt. John Allen.

The deputy who shot Chacon is Sgt. Christopher Starr, a 16-year BCSO veteran. This was his first deputy-involved shooting, and he is currently on standard administrative leave.

Chacon – who is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, along with other charges – will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.