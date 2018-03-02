BCSO investigating body found | KOB 4
BCSO investigating body found

David Lynch
March 02, 2018 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a dead body found in the area of Atrisco and Central Friday afternoon.

There is no word on the identity of the victim, nor how they were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Created: March 02, 2018 05:47 PM

