BCSO investigating body found
David Lynch
March 02, 2018 05:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a dead body found in the area of Atrisco and Central Friday afternoon.
There is no word on the identity of the victim, nor how they were killed.
