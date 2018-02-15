'Shaken and frustrated': Youth group's necessities stolen | KOB 4
'Shaken and frustrated': Youth group's necessities stolen

Kasia Gregorczyk
February 15, 2018 11:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- This past weekend, the Bear Canyon Young Marines went to start their meeting. However, they found a broken lock on the ground, an open shed and their items inside in disarray.

Debra Jean Triebel helps run the unit with her husband, Col. Dean Triebel. They teach important values to children from 8 to 18 years old.

"It teaches them leadership skills and teaches them how to be a good adult and a useful addition to society," he said.

While the youth group is dedicated, disciplined and constantly learning, they're now without a lot of the things they need.

"The American flag, our unit flags, their gear to go out in the wilderness, their first aid equipment, survival training things, their food, all their uniforms are gone," Debra Jean Triebel said.

The Triebels said those items add up to thousands of dollars. It's a lot of money to a group that does its own fundraising.

"While they have been shaken and frustrated, we're going to continue on," Debra Jean Triebel said. "And this isn't the first time this has happened this month."

Between a previous theft at a different storage site and this most recent one, the Young Marines are really hurting for those missing items.

Donations can be made at Nusenda Credit Union, ABA 307083665, Bear Canyon Young Marines Donation Fund account #5348970.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help the group.


Credits

Kasia Gregorczyk


Updated: February 15, 2018 11:14 PM
Created: February 15, 2018 09:33 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

