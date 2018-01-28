Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents
Joy Wang
January 28, 2018 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local mother and daughter are both on the road to recovery after being involved in separate auto accidents about a year apart, and on Sunday they received a huge bit of support from an Albuquerque business.
The Olympian Academy of Cosmetology held a fundraiser Melina Maito-Landa after she became the victim of a suspected street racing accident over a year ago. Now they held one for her mother, Monica – a former student at the school.
Michael Russell, of the academy, said that service is nothing new. He said Olympian organizes fundraisers for any of its current or former students who may be in need.
"We have our students come in and we offer discounted services to the public, with all of those proceeds going directly to the person who is in need," Russell said.
On Sunday they were collecting donations for the family by giving haircuts and offering other beauty services. The Maito-Landas couldn't be there because they were in the hospital.
"Her daughter, Melina, is doing excellent. She's almost fully recovered," Russell said. "Monica has had a few setbacks, but she continues to do well. She's back in the hospital, she was admitted last night. We hope that she's out the next couple of days."
But to make those next few days easier, they hope this fundraiser will support the family.
"It's great that we can come together as a community and involve one of our community partners to help people in need," Russell said. "And we hope to continue to do so in the future."
