Beauty school helps fundraise for mother, daughter hospitalized after car accidents

"We have our students come in and we offer discounted services to the public, with all of those proceeds going directly to the person who is in need," Russell said.

On Sunday they were collecting donations for the family by giving haircuts and offering other beauty services. The Maito-Landas couldn't be there because they were in the hospital.

"Her daughter, Melina, is doing excellent. She's almost fully recovered," Russell said. "Monica has had a few setbacks, but she continues to do well. She's back in the hospital, she was admitted last night. We hope that she's out the next couple of days."

But to make those next few days easier, they hope this fundraiser will support the family.

"It's great that we can come together as a community and involve one of our community partners to help people in need," Russell said. "And we hope to continue to do so in the future."