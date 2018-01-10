County completes adaptive signals installation along Alameda

There are now adaptive traffic lights at 11 intersections, and Bernalillo County officials expect them to improve drivers' commute time up by up to six minutes.

"Adaptive signals along the Alameda Boulevard corridor, from Second Street to Cottonwood Drive, will read, respond and adapt to real-time traffic patterns," said Lonnie Talbert, vice chair of the Bernalillo County Commission. "Drivers will experience up to a 40 percent savings in their daily travel time; that’s a quality-of-life improvement everyone can appreciate."