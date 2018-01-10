County completes adaptive signals installation along Alameda
J.R. Oppenheim
January 10, 2018 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Crews recently completed the second phase of the Alameda Boulevard Adaptive Signal Project, adding four signals between Coors Boulevard and Cottonwood Drive.
There are now adaptive traffic lights at 11 intersections, and Bernalillo County officials expect them to improve drivers' commute time up by up to six minutes.
"Adaptive signals along the Alameda Boulevard corridor, from Second Street to Cottonwood Drive, will read, respond and adapt to real-time traffic patterns," said Lonnie Talbert, vice chair of the Bernalillo County Commission. "Drivers will experience up to a 40 percent savings in their daily travel time; that’s a quality-of-life improvement everyone can appreciate."
According to the Federal Highway Administration, adaptive signal control is designed to fluctuate green light start and end times as traffic patterns change. The technology uses sensors to gather information on traffic and adjust the signals' timing accordingly.
The first phase -- installing seven adaptive lights between Second Street and Loretta Drive -- finished in fall 2013. The entire project cost the $743,000 paid by county funds and federal grants, the county says.
