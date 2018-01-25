DA concerned office may not get funding amount he requested | KOB 4
DA concerned office may not get funding amount he requested

KOB.com Web Staff
January 25, 2018 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Bernalillo County's district attorney is worried his office may only get a fraction of the state funding he's requested to fight crime.

District Attorney Raul Torrez said the Albuquerque area has 50 percent of the crime but only 27 percent of the resources allocated for prosecutors. He's seeking $5.4 million, but he said the House Appropriations Committee is recommending only $900,000.

Torrez said that's not enough for handling the current caseload, and new cases coming through the door.

"All I can do is make the case based on the numbers, based on the facts, and make the argument that the people of this community," he said. "And the people of this state deserve a functional criminal justice system and this is what it takes."

Torrez argues a $5 million request is modest considering the state is now looking at a $292 million surplus.


Updated: January 25, 2018 10:26 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 09:28 PM

