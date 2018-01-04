Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office fires employee accused of DWI

Grajeda was arrested along with her sister, who ended up driving up to her mother’s house moments later. Police say she was also intoxicated.

Karina Grajeda was a secretary at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. According to court records she has been arrested two other times for DWI while working under previous District Attorney Kari Brandenburg. Both of those cases were dismissed.

A spokesman for current district attorney Raul Torrez said he was not aware of Grajeda's previous arrests. After learning of the most recent arrest, the office conducted an internal investigation that led to the termination of Grajeda's employment.

The District Attorney's Office will be referring the current case against Grajeda to another judicial district attorney’s office for prosecution.