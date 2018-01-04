Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office fires employee accused of DWI
Marian Camacho
January 04, 2018 05:14 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office has fired an employee after she was arrested, suspected for DWI.
KOB first showed you video of the arrest of Karina Grajeda back on Dec. 28.
Albuquerque Police say a public service aide followed the 29-year-old home as she weaved across traffic and at times off of the road.
Grajeda was arrested along with her sister, who ended up driving up to her mother’s house moments later. Police say she was also intoxicated.
Karina Grajeda was a secretary at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. According to court records she has been arrested two other times for DWI while working under previous District Attorney Kari Brandenburg. Both of those cases were dismissed.
A spokesman for current district attorney Raul Torrez said he was not aware of Grajeda's previous arrests. After learning of the most recent arrest, the office conducted an internal investigation that led to the termination of Grajeda's employment.
The District Attorney's Office will be referring the current case against Grajeda to another judicial district attorney’s office for prosecution.
