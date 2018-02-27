Emergency teams run through pandemic drill

They set up a check-in table and had boxes filled with empty pill bottles. They practiced stacking them, taping up the stacks and organizing them in the same way they would if they needed to send medicine out to various distribution centers like Roosevelt Middle School or Isleta Pueblo.

"We would go into action with receiving medications from the CDC, and then dividing it all up here at the warehouse and then distributing out to distribution points throughout the county," Clark said.

This flu season is considered an epidemic because it primarily stayed in the United States. A pandemic would be something more worldwide, impacting a high population in several countries.

Clark said they could use the same method of distributing medical supplies during a terror attack or any situation that requires widespread distribution of life-saving medication in a hurry.



"We've never had to utilize it thank God, but we always want to be prepared," he said.