Bernalillo County firefighter arrested for DWI
J.R. Oppenheim
January 09, 2018 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A Bernalillo County fire truck driver was placed on paid administrative leave following her second driving while intoxicated arrest in less than a year.
Kimberly Paiz, 35, faces an aggravated DWI charge after her arrest this past Saturday. According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy found a vehicle stopped in the center median on Montano Road with the driver hunched over the steering wheel.
When the driver spotted the deputy, she allegedly had bloodshot and watery eyes. The report states Paiz said she consumed 99 bananas and took a prescription medication, but she could not stand on her own. The deputy also detected "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person," the report says.
Paiz was also arrested in Chama last July for aggravated DWI.
Bernalillo County spokesperson Tia Bland confirmed Paiz was hired as a firefighter in April 2010. She is on leave as the county investigates.
