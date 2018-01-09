Bernalillo County firefighter arrested for DWI

Kimberly Paiz, 35, faces an aggravated DWI charge after her arrest this past Saturday. According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy found a vehicle stopped in the center median on Montano Road with the driver hunched over the steering wheel.

When the driver spotted the deputy, she allegedly had bloodshot and watery eyes. The report states Paiz said she consumed 99 bananas and took a prescription medication, but she could not stand on her own. The deputy also detected "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person," the report says.