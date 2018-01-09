Metropolitan Detention Center officers to get pay raise

Corrections officers who have served two to four years on the job will see their pay increase from $17.44 to $18.84 per hour. For officers in their fifth year or longer, their hourly rate goes up from $19.77 to $21.35. Sergeants' hourly pay goes from $22.08 to $23.85, while the lieutenants' rate increased from $26.73 to $28.87.

Other elements of the contract include a $45 per month academic incentive pay for employees with a bachelor's degree or higher, a memorandum of understanding regarding pending discipline investigations, the development and implementation of a system to deal with overtime, and the elimination of the so-called "me too." That clause refers to corrections officers getting a pay increase should any other county employee get one.

"The backbone of MDC is our correctional officers, who dedicate each and every day to serving their community and our inmates," MDC Chief Greg Rees said. "In reaching this agreement with the union, we are paving the way for the continued success of our entire facility."