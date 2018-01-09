Metropolitan Detention Center officers to get pay raise
J.R. Oppenheim
January 09, 2018 08:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- County officials and union representatives reached a deal that gives Metropolitan Detention Center officers an 8 percent pay raise, a spokesperson said Tuesday evening.
MDC Public Information Specialist Candace Hopkins said the Bernalillo County Commission approved the agreement on Tuesday. It begins immediately and runs through June 30, 2020.
"This new contract agreement is a positive step forward for Bernalillo County in our continuous efforts to run a safe and secure detention facility, while providing our correctional officers the best possible working environment." Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said. "I congratulate both our management and union officials who worked tirelessly to reach this successful outcome."
Corrections officers who have served two to four years on the job will see their pay increase from $17.44 to $18.84 per hour. For officers in their fifth year or longer, their hourly rate goes up from $19.77 to $21.35. Sergeants' hourly pay goes from $22.08 to $23.85, while the lieutenants' rate increased from $26.73 to $28.87.
Other elements of the contract include a $45 per month academic incentive pay for employees with a bachelor's degree or higher, a memorandum of understanding regarding pending discipline investigations, the development and implementation of a system to deal with overtime, and the elimination of the so-called "me too." That clause refers to corrections officers getting a pay increase should any other county employee get one.
"The backbone of MDC is our correctional officers, who dedicate each and every day to serving their community and our inmates," MDC Chief Greg Rees said. "In reaching this agreement with the union, we are paving the way for the continued success of our entire facility."
