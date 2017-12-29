Bernalillo County settles with former inmates for $1.1M

Allen has been on paid leave since January 2016, although county officials have initiated the process to fire him.

Attorney Daniel Macke, who represented Allen in the three lawsuits, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Neither the county nor any of the other defendants admit liability in the settlement agreements, saying instead they settled as a compromise to avoid further expense of litigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)