Bernalillo County settles with former inmates for $1.1M
The Associated Press
December 29, 2017 01:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's most populous county has reached settlements totaling more than $1 million for three separate lawsuits, each stemming from former jail inmates who claim they were beaten by correction officers.
Bernalillo County released the settlement agreements to the Albuquerque Journal in response to records requests.
The county entered into the settlements leading up to jail supervisor Eric Allen being indicted on a felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Allen has been on paid leave since January 2016, although county officials have initiated the process to fire him.
Attorney Daniel Macke, who represented Allen in the three lawsuits, didn't respond to a request for comment.
Neither the county nor any of the other defendants admit liability in the settlement agreements, saying instead they settled as a compromise to avoid further expense of litigation.
