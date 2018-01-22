BCSO identifies remains discovered on ditch bank
J.R. Oppenheim
January 22, 2018 08:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The investigation continues into how the remains of 30-year-old man ended up near a ditch over the weekend.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Felicia Maggard identified the man as Roman Trujillo, saying deputies have notified his next of kin. BCSO found his remains just after midnight on Sunday near Montaño and Edith.
Maggard said she could not reveal details on his cause of death or the condition the remains were in when they were discovered.
Contact BCSO detectives at (505) 235-9199 with any information on this case.
