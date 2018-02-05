BCSO sees success after moving detectives to substations | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

BCSO sees success after moving detectives to substations

Kassi Nelson
February 05, 2018 06:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- If you're a victim of crime, chances are you'll have a lot of questions. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said a simple change will help those victims get answers quicker.

Advertisement

Gonzales relocated detectives who specialize in property crime, narcotics and auto theft from the downtown headquarters to substations throughout the city to work alongside deputies.

"The follow-up increases drastically," he said. "That's what's important and that's what people want and need because if you can prevent something or deter something because we did something immediately that's what's important."

According to Gonzales, they moved the detectives in October. Ten of them now work out of the South Valley Area Command Center and eight others are split between East Area and North Area Command Center.

So far, it's brought positive results. Since October they've made 60 felony arrests, recovered 46 firearms, recovered 55 stolen vehicles, and seized nearly 10 pounds of meth and heroin.

Gonzales also said it's helping improve relations between the department and community. If someone's been impacted by crime, they can talk with the detective behind their case face to face at the substation.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 05, 2018 06:37 PM
Created: February 05, 2018 05:49 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Man convicted in road rage killing sentenced on federal charges
Man convicted in road rage killing sentenced on federal charges
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports

Advertisement




Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says
City Council honors officer who adopted addicted infant
Officer Ryan Holets at City Council meeting
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times