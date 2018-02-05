BCSO sees success after moving detectives to substations

According to Gonzales, they moved the detectives in October. Ten of them now work out of the South Valley Area Command Center and eight others are split between East Area and North Area Command Center.

So far, it's brought positive results. Since October they've made 60 felony arrests, recovered 46 firearms, recovered 55 stolen vehicles, and seized nearly 10 pounds of meth and heroin.

Gonzales also said it's helping improve relations between the department and community. If someone's been impacted by crime, they can talk with the detective behind their case face to face at the substation.