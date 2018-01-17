Dangerous pursuit ends with woman's arrest, BCSO says

At that point, deputies say they began a pursuit which ended up in the Smith's parking lot at Yale and Coal. They say that's when Owens rammed a patrol car, struck several other cars in the parking lot and then nearly ran over a bystander.

Deputies say Owens then went the wrong way on Coal, crashing into a truck, injuring the driver and totaling the stolen civic.

After a brief foot chase, deputies say they were finally able to arrest Owens, who had three outstanding warrants for her arrest. She now faces numerous charges including aggravated assault and aggravated battery.